Marble integrates Gemini to offer crypto cashout

Marble members will now be able to cash out their Marbles for Bitcoin and Ethereum via a Gemini account. Marble believes policyholders should have a modern way to take control and keep track of all their insurance policies through a single, secure application. By linking their auto, home, renter, life, and pet policies in just seconds, Marble members start earning rewards on their insurance.

Members can also earn rewards by taking monthly actions in their wallets, referring friends, and other actions. In addition to the cryptocurrency option, Marble members are able to cash in their Marbles in the form of gift cards — including from Amazon, Target, and Uber — and charitable donations.

Marble will be adding new rewards options in the coming months, alongside other feature launches that will bring proactive risk monitoring and mitigation into the Marble ecosystem.