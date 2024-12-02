The funding is aimed at addressing liquidity challenges faced by payment providers worldwide, particularly through the use of stablecoin-based solutions. Specifically, the company raised USD 3 million in a pre-seed round led by Tether and co-led by Polymorphic Capital, with additional participation from Octerra Capital, Faculty Group, and Trive Digital. An additional USD 7 million in liquidity funding was secured from institutional investors, including corporate investors, quantitative funds, and alternative investment firms.

The funds will support MANSA’s expansion into Latin America and Southeast Asia, as well as the development of liquidity and auxiliary solutions designed specifically for cross-border payments.

Expansion and market strategy

MANSA officials stated that the funding will accelerate the company’s growth and enhance its ability to provide seamless, real-time settlement infrastructure for payment providers. They emphasised that bringing payments on-chain and utilizing liquidity solutions can help address inefficiencies in cross-border transactions.

Since its launch in August 2024, MANSA has formed partnerships with major payment firms across Africa, Asia, and South America. These collaborations have contributed to a reported transaction volume of USD 27 million, including USD 11 million in on-chain transactions in January 2025. By leveraging stablecoins, the company aims to reduce settlement delays and lower transaction costs, offering payment providers a more efficient way to manage liquidity.

Tether representatives noted that MANSA’s approach aligns with Tether’s goal of improving financial system efficiency. He highlighted that the use of USDT for real-time settlements and instant payouts helps payment providers in emerging markets address liquidity challenges.

The newly secured funds will be directed toward MANSA’s expansion into Latin America and Southeast Asia, regions where liquidity constraints often hinder cross-border transactions. The company plans to scale its liquidity infrastructure and develop strategic partnerships to facilitate faster and more affordable payments.