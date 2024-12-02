Manor and Valora introduce Bitcoin voucher sale

Manor is now distributing cryptocurrencies in 59 of its branches and, beginning in April 2021, Valora stores will also add the card to their collection. Petrol station shops Shell, BP, and Avia are also planning on selling the voucher card cryptocurrencies. Värdey, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based cryptocurrency broker Bitcoin Suisse, is behind the new offer. Both companies aim to facilitate the sale of digital currencies and a representative of Värdex states that the voucher cards offer secure and simple access to Bitcoin.

The voucher card is called Cryptonow and is available in three versions. With two of the versions, customers receive Bitcoin for a fixed amount of CHF 100 or CHF 500 (EUR 90 or EUR 450). With the third variant, buyers can choose to pay between CHF 50 and CFH 500 themselves (EUR 45 to EUR 450). Buyers can activate their cards via the Internet using an access code. The currency is then moved into a digital wallet, which is when the balance is changed from francs to Bitcoin.