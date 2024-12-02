Manifold Technology rolls out easy-to-use blockchain platform

Users do not have to be blockchain experts to build and deploy applications. The platform has already been used by the Royal Bank of Canada for a rewards program, and by R3CEV consortium member banks to demonstrate instant trading of fixed income assets.

The fintech’s platform can handle more than 10,000 transactions per second in operational environments, surpassing the largest credit card companies that can handle between 2,000 and 8,000 transactions per second, according to CryptoCoins News.

The platform infuses modern data storage with blockchain technology. Developers can leverage the power of a blockchain without being bogged down by the complexities, while preserving a distributed database’s analytical strengths and scalability.

Manifold Technology joined Microsoft’s blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), CCN reported earlier in 2016.