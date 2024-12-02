Maersk taps IBMs blockchain tech to digitalize shipping industry

Both companies will use blockchain technology to conduct, manage and track transactions in the shipping supply chain. Furthermore, they have created blockchain tools for cross-border transactions among shippers, freight forwarders, ocean carriers, ports and customs authorities.

The blockchain effort was built on the Linux Foundations open source Hyperledger platform, aiming to replace paper-heavy manual processes with blockchain to improve transparency and secure data sharing.

Maersk and IBM will work with the shipping supply chain to build a blockchain digital platform that will go into production later in 2017.