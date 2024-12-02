Macau regulators expected to double down on digital yuan





A government consultation paper on the rebidding process pitched ideas like appointing government agents to supervise daily operations.

Earlier in 2021, central bank governor Yi Gang suggested China’s newly developed cryptocurrency could be useful for fighting crime and resolving cross-border payments problems, including money-laundering.

Migrating the gaming hub to digital payments would complement Beijing’s desire for greater oversight of cash flows and customers. Others are already considering the concept of cashless casinos using traceable funds.

Testing is already underway, and pilots have already seen Chinese consumers splurge some USD 10 billion worth of digital yuan.