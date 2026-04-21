Lydian has launched a co-branded Visa Platinum card issued by Rain, enabling users to spend over 300 digital assets at Visa merchants.

The card is available in both physical and virtual instant-issue formats and can be used at any Visa-accepting merchant, giving cardholders access to over 150 million merchant locations worldwide. Users manage funding, transactions, and tracking through a dedicated app or online dashboard, converting digital assets into purchasing power at the point of sale without manual token conversion.

Crypto card spending on the rise

The launch arrives as crypto-linked payment cards record significant volume growth. Industry data cited by Lydian indicates that monthly crypto card spending rose from USD 100 million in early 2023 to over USD 1.5 billion currently, with forecasts pointing to a potential 66% expansion in digital asset spending access. The figures reflect a broader shift among crypto holders from holding to active transactional use.

Lydian's card is built on Rain's on-chain card issuance solution, which connects digital asset wallets to Visa's existing payment rails. Company representatives from both firms described the product's aim as reducing friction between digital asset ownership and real-world commerce, with Visa's network serving as the distribution layer and Rain's infrastructure handling asset conversion and settlement on the back end.

In addition, the release positions the Lydian Card within a USD 4 trillion digital asset economy, though that figure was cited by Lydian without further sourcing in the original material. Whether that framing translates to meaningful cardholder adoption will depend in part on user experience at checkout and the breadth of supported asset types relative to competing crypto card products already on the market.

The combination of an established card network, a recently scaled issuing infrastructure provider, and multi-asset support marks a notable product configuration in the crypto payments segment, where most existing card offerings support a narrower range of digital assets or rely on pre-loaded fiat conversion rather than real-time on-chain settlement.