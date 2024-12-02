Lunu enables crypto payments in the jewellery and retail sector in Europe

Lunu’s technology, which allows customers to pay for their purchases in cryptocurrencies, will be available in Courbet’s showroom Place Vendôme and on its website. Crypto payments will be enabled in Courbet boutiques via electronic payment terminals (EFTPOS terminals) and on its website via the Lunu widget.

Lunu does not impose its own exchange rate for cryptocurrency conversions into fiat (fiduciary) currencies, according to the official press release. The retailer receives fiat money in its bank account and the customer does not pay any commissions to Lunu during the transaction.

Courbet uses exclusively synthetic diamonds, created in the laboratory, and recycled gold, mainly from obsolete industrial and computer equipment.