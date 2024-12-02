This collaboration blends Lunar's digital banking platform with SAS' EuroBonus loyalty programme, allowing users to accrue points on everyday purchases across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and internationally. The debit card automatically earns EuroBonus points for Lunar users, applicable to various expenditures such as groceries, dining, and leisure activities.

Some of the main features include a reward structure where users earn 8 EuroBonus points for every DKK 100 (USD 15) spent, with new Lunar customers receiving 3,000 welcome points and early adopters up to 6,000 points according to the official press release. The card can be acquired through Lunar's banking app starting 18 June 2024.

A closer look at EuroBonus

EuroBonus offers benefits ranging from flight upgrades to merchandise through the SAS EuroBonus shop. Existing EuroBonus members can seamlessly link their accounts with Lunar, retaining previously accumulated points. The debit card aligns with Lunar's banking packages, being complimentary under the Unlimited plan and available for a monthly fee in other tiers. It operates as a debit card, deducting funds directly from users' Lunar accounts, suitable for those preferring non-credit transactions.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) emphasises sustainability and aims for net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, supported by innovations in fuel efficiency and sustainable aviation practices. The debit card launch underscores a strategic move to engage a younger demographic through digital banking solutions integrated with established loyalty programmes, marking a significant development in the financial services landscape of Scandinavia.