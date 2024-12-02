Lufthansa taps blockchain tech and partners Swiss startup Winding Tree

The partnership will enable the startup to build blockchain-based travel apps which not only adhere to the requirements of the airline, it is also an efficient way to test these apps with large airlines, further validating the efficiency and scalability of the platform. A decentralized B2B marketplace system powering blockchain-based travel booking transactions would enable startups and companies to gain direct access to travel service providers offerings without the need for intermediaries.

Winding Tree is a blockchain-based decentralized open-source travel distribution platform, founded in June 2017. The startup is launching a token sale of its cryptocurrency Líf on November 1, 2017. Lufthansa Group said it will participate in the presale after regulatory clearance from Swiss authorities.