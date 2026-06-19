LTX has launched agentic capabilities in BondGPT, enabling traders to create AI agents that monitor markets and execute predefined actions on the LTX trading platform.

US-based LTX, an AI-powered corporate bond e-trading venue backed by Broadridge Financial Solutions, has announced the launch of agentic capabilities within its BondGPT application. The update enables users to create AI agents that monitor real-time market conditions, surface opportunities, and take predefined trading workflow actions, including generating alerts, creating trade tickets, making dealer selections, launching requests for quotes, and accepting prices to execute automatically - all within trader-defined parameters and under human oversight.

BondGPT was first launched in 2023 as the first generative AI application built specifically for corporate bond trading. The agentic update represents the next phase of that product roadmap.

Guardrails and trader control

The agentic capabilities are designed around a human-in-the-loop model. Guardrails include human approval requirements, policy-driven limits on trade size and scope, built-in explainability before all actions are taken, and full auditability of all agent activity. The framework is intended to allow traders to delegate select tasks without ceding control over trading decisions or exposing the firm to unchecked automated execution.

Agents are created using simple natural language instructions specifying the market conditions under which actions should be triggered, lowering the technical barrier to configuring automated workflows within existing trading processes.

Platform growth and institutional adoption

The agentic launch coincides with the continued expansion of the LTX platform. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, TD Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America have recently joined as fully integrated liquidity providers, adding to a network of more than 40 liquidity providers and 100 buy-side institutions. LTX has received the Markets Media Markets Choice Award for Best in AI for four consecutive years.

The fixed income market has historically lagged equities in electronic trading adoption, making AI-driven tools that reduce the friction of bond discovery, pricing, and execution particularly relevant as market fragmentation increases.