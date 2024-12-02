Loyyal completes series A financing

The company will use the new financial resources to complete development of its platform and to seek, together with its first client, Deloitte, new partnerships with IBM and Quidam, as well as a strategic alliance with Capgemini.

Blockchain technology can be an efficient system for the storage and transfer of value and can help solve challenges surrounding coalition programs and granular data. Through its platform, Loyyal assists businesses to provide dynamic and personalized rewards programs for their customers.