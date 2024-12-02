Lotte Card rolls out biometric authentication based on blockchain in Korea

Financial organizations in Korea, including banks, card companies and Korea Exchange, are actively adopting blockchain technology, but this is the first case in Korea that commercialized blockchain technology combined with biometric-based authentication system.

Blocko is the provider of Coinstack, a blockchain-based development platform, and has a large number of references in providing blockchain technology in Korea, including Korea Exchange, JB Bank, KISA and Paygate. Furthermore, Blocko raised a Series A round funding of USD 1.3 million from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation in July 2016.

Korea is one of countries that are most actively adopting blockchain technology. The blockchain technology is expected to be widely adopted by Internet of Things (IoT) industry, healthcare industry and electronic government segment as well as financial industry in 2017.