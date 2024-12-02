Lombard Odier partners with smartTrade to improve its FX trading capabilities





Lombard Odier has integrated LiquidityFX, the liquidity aggregation and smart order routing system from smartTrade that will connect the bank with 130 liquidity providers for sourcing liquidity. The LiquidityFX platform supports FX spot, forwards, swaps, NDFs, options, and precious metals. It also includes pricing, risk management, distribution, and post-trade services.

The integration was in line with its strategic growth plan aimed at building on its proprietary banking technology. The FX trading capabilities will provide services to Lombard Odier’s private, institutional, and third-party clients.