Logic Jets partners with Triple-A to enable cryptocurrency payments

This move aligns with Logic Jets' commitment to delivering tailored private jet charter services for both business and leisure travel, and customers can now utilise Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and USD Coin to settle their bills.

As one of the early adopters of cryptocurrency payments in the private jet charter sector, Logic Jets wants to position itself at the forefront of payment technology. Moreover, the integration of cryptocurrencies through their collaboration with Triple-A aims to ensure a seamless travel experience for its clients.

Triple-A provides Logic Jets with the advantages of cryptocurrency payments without exposure to market volatility, along with next-day bank settlements. This partnership allows Logic Jets to concentrate on delivering a great service without interruption.

Officials from Logic Jets expressed enthusiasm about this venture, stating that customer demand for alternative payment options prompted this move, and the company is excited to meet these requests through the partnership. Representatives from Triple-A emphasised the security, speed, and user-friendliness of their white-label cryptocurrency payment solutions. They see this partnership as a means to enhance the customer experience within the aviation industry.

Logic Jets' cryptocurrency payment option is now accessible to customers in Europe, the USA, and Singapore.

More information about Logic Jets and Triple-A

Leveraging market knowledge, an extensive international network, and online tools, Logic Jets specialises in creating customised charter solutions to meet the travel needs of its clients. The company collaborates with carefully selected and audited global business aircraft operators in order to prioritise safety while offering a boutique-style customer experience.

Triple-A, as a licensed crypto payment gateway, aims to empower businesses to embrace cryptocurrency payments and tap into the growing user base of cryptocurrency users. The company's white-label crypto payment solutions enable businesses from various industries to leverage the benefits of the crypto market without exposure to volatility risks or the complexities of handling digital currencies.

In September 2023, Singapore-based Apple premium reseller iStudio has partnered with crypto payment gateway Triple-A to enable the former’s customers to pay with crypto for Apple products.

By accepting cryptocurrency payments through Triple-A, iStudio aimed to expand its reach to a fast growing community of tech-savvy buyers. Moreover, one of the main advantages of crypto payments is that they come with lower transaction fees when compared to conventional methods while eliminating the risk of chargeback fraud for iStudio.