Lloyd's of London, crypto startup Coincover to launch insurance product

Coincover is a fintech/insurtech startup in Cardiff, supported by Development Bank of Wales and Welsh Angel Investors, that assists businesses and consumers to buy, hold, accumulate, transfer, and spend cryptocurrency. It was launched at the beginning of March 2020, backed by a consortium of Lloyd’s of London insurers.

Coincover also provides a service named ‘Cryptocurrency Wills’ which ensures that investors’ relatives can retrieve cryptocurrency investments in the event of their death.