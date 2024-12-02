Lloyds Bank teams up with BlackRock





Leveraging this partnership, the new ETF Quicklist is set to provide access to 16 UK-listed ETFs to do-it-yourself investors.





The selection narrows the choices faced by customers who have over 600 ETFs to choose from on the bank’s platform, as finding the right investment could be a daunting task.





BlackRock will review the ETF Quicklist every quarter to ensure the ETFs continue to meet the lender’s criteria, as stated in the information provided by the press release. Moreover, customers will not have to pay any trading fees if they invest in the ETFs through a regular investment plan which they can do for as little as GPB 20 per month. Alongside the ETF Quicklist, the bank will also offer information to help educate investors on ETFs and the benefits of regular investing.











About Lloyds Bank and its other recent development

Lloyds Bank is a retail bank in the UK with an extensive network of branches and ATMs offering round-the-clock telephone and online banking services. Moreover, it offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services including current accounts, savings, mortgages, loans, and credit cards.





In October 2023, UK-based digital identity company, Yoti, released a new digital ID app in partnership with Lloyds Bank. The launch of Smart ID follows Lloyds Banking Group's GBP 10 million investment in Yoti from March 2023. The funds supported the development of a reusable digital identity app that helps reduce the increasing risks of identity fraud. The app provides users with a more private and secure method to prove their age and identity from the phone, allowing individuals to share specific information with businesses who request it. This includes name, date of birth, or an over-18 proof of age, without having to show physical identity documents or share an unnecessary amount of personal data.





About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global investment management firm that provides investment, advisory, and risk management solutions. The company seeks to provide a broad set of investment solutions for its clients, striving to achieve a balance between risk and opportunity. Moreover, BlackRock is a fiduciary to its clients and manages investments on their behalf.