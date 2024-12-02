Lithuania grants first crypto licence to Robinhood Europe

The authorisation enables the company to provide services such as the custody, administration, and execution of transactions involving crypto assets both within Lithuania and throughout the European Union.

The approval marks a regulatory milestone for the country, where interest in crypto asset service provision has increased. So far, 29 firms have submitted applications for a similar licence, and 10 of those are currently under review, according to the central bank.

Regulatory framework expands as deadline nears

The licence comes in the context of wider efforts by Lithuanian authorities to bring crypto firms in line with forthcoming EU regulatory standards. In May, the national parliament approved an extension to the transitional period for licencing. Firms now have until the end of 2025 to obtain official approval, and those without a licence after that point will not be permitted to continue operations.

Earlier this year, Robinhood Europe was also issued an A-category brokerage licence by the Bank of Lithuania, allowing it to operate as an investment firm within the bloc. Representatives from Robinhood said the new crypto licence will support their current expansion efforts in the region, as the company aims to increase its presence across European markets.

Other developments from Robinhood

In May 2025, Robinhood announced the launch of Robinhood Legend, a browser-based desktop trading platform, in the UK.

With Robinhood Legend, the company aimed to serve the needs of active traders, making it available at no additional cost for every user with a Robinhood account. The solution = was designed to provide UK investors with efficiency, precision, and customisation, equipping them with an intuitive, user-friendly platform.