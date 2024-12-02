Litecoin to integrate with Jaxx blockchain wallet

The integration is expected to come into effect in early October 2016, following significant community demand as well as pre-approval from Apple’s App Store development team. In August 2016, the App Store dev team announced that nine approved tokens are available on the iPad and iPhone.

Litecoin is the fourth most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap, valued at approximately USD 180 million USD. Litecoin is a trusted cryptocurrency and an important alternative payment system. In conjunction with its Jaxx integration, Litecoin will use Q4 2016 to carry out memory usage improvements, faster signature validation, SegWit integration, and potentially, confidential transactions.

Litecoin’s integration comes just a fortnight after Jaxx added support for Ethereum Classic and Dash before it. Jaxx will announce the addition of several more tokens for integration into their suite of wallets in the coming months.

Since launching in June 2016, over 50,000 users have downloaded Jaxx.