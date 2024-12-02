Litecoin launches new update

The update incorporates a technology that should give the LTC network a new protocol for its blockchain, which primarily revolves around the privacy of the user. This could give the cryptocurrency the quality of a privacy coin and will enable users to disguise transactions through the use of external blocks of a sidechain. The new anonymity will not be mandatory.

Before the integration of the update, miners have to approve the new development. Interested parties can already see the first part of the code on the Github platform. A representative of the Litecoin Foundation states that the completed code will be integrated into the Litecoin main codebase. If there are no issues, the integration should take place in April 2021, although the entire process could last several months.