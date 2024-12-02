Litecoin drops 10 percent lower near USD 145

Litecoin is down about 28.5% for the month and 37.5% for 2018 so far. Litecoin rallied in mid-February, partly due to LitePays announcement that its merchant payment processing system for litecoin would go live on February 26.

Litecoin is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at USD 8.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its declines came as other cryptocurrencies also fell. Bitcoin dropped 7% to below USD 8,000.