Lisk partners with cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift

The agreement will deliver the necessary technology to participate in the Lisk Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Lisk is set to launch towards the end of March 2016. The startup aims to enable rapid development of decentralized applications and custom blockchain, while keeping all projects and services managed by the Lisk team completely open source.

Lisk claims to offer an easier alternative to Ethereum. The platform uses JavaScript and will allow developers to build, publish, distribute and monetize their applications within the custom built crypto-currency powered system.

Within the next few months, the Lisk team plans to introduce a multi-language user interface, a fully responsive design for mobile and tablet devices, implement IPFS as a dapp hosting method.