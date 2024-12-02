LiquidX expands its technology offering





LiquidX sourced and facilitated a USD 125 million accounts receivable (A/R) finance program for a USD USD 20 billion company in the Technology Media and Telecom (TMT) sector. The structure achieved true sale recognition through the securitization of the company’s portfolio of 3,000+ customers. NORD/LB acted as the agent and arranger, and LiquidX served as reporting agent.

The automated reporting infrastructure on the LiquidX platform lowers the cost of administratively complex and expensive transactions for both corporations and financial institutions. The LiquidX platform ingests files in any format and uses machine learning and distributed ledger technology to automate and validate working capital assets throughout their lifecycle. All participants are connected in one digital environment, allowing for transparent visibility, faster transaction processing, and comprehensive data gathering.