Liquidity.Network to roll out Ethereum micropayments

The Liquidity team will also be launching a mobile-friendly app to allow multiple users to send cryptocurrency micropayments. Liquidity.Network’s technology enables any member of a payment hub to pay any other member of the hub, whilst integrating with REVIVE, part of the Liquidity payment ecosystem, to allow rebalancing of payments off-chain without the need for on-chain refill transactions.

The project has already been successfully deployed on Ethereum’s Testnet service and has reached more advanced stages of development, according to Bankless Times. In a move to encourage mainstream adoption, Liquidity.Network has no joining fees and is free to use for regular users, with only merchants paying transaction fees. Similarly to Paypal, the network allows those fees to be paid by the sender or the recipient. It is also targeting the airdrop market.

Liquidity plans to launch the Liquidity DEX decentralized exchange by Q3 2018 which is set to become the very first non-custodial off-chain blockchain exchange, the online publication continues.