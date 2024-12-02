LINE's crypto exchange Bitbox delisting XRP

Furthermore, Singapore-based Bitbox said it is also delisting XRP pairs tied against Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Tether (USDT). The delisting takes place on January 16, 2020, with users will no longer be able to trade and deposit XRP. They have until February 16, 2020 to withdraw their funds.

While Bitbox did not give specific reasons for the move, the exchange said it delists coins when they do not meet its standards based on ‘performance, reliability, liquidity, or law and regulatory requirements’, according to The Block Crypto.

BitBox was launched in July 2018 and is one of the two cryptocurrency exchanges LINE operates to serve its over 80 million users.