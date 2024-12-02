LINE to test crypto payments for online merchants

LINE Pay, the operator of the company’s digital wallet and fintech services, will be tasked with connecting LINE’s LINK (LN) token (not to be confused with ChainLink’s LINK token) with its payment solution.

The company said it is aiming to expand users’ ‘payment options, increase convenience, and grow the real-life usages’ for LINK. Trials will commence on 16 March through 26 December 2022, enabling customers to use LINK at LINE Pay online merchants. The company’s blockchain network will be used for the trial.

In 2021, LVC, LINE’s crypto exchange operator and blockchain business unit, debuted a crypto lending service, allowing users to lend bitcoin and other cryptos to its BITMAX exchange in return for a rental fee.