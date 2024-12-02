LINE rolls out its crypto asset 'LINK' on Bithumb

Bithumb is a large digital exchange in Korea, with more than a million users on the platform, and offering more than 180 coins for trading, according to the official press release. Users in Korea are now able to trade LINK (LN) with Bitcoin on Bithumb. With this exchange, LINK is now listed on LINE BITMAX, BITFRONT and Bithumb.

LINE has been introducing an array of blockchain services based on LINE Blockchain and its crypto asset LINK, including a blockchain developers’ platform, crypto exchanges and opening a beta version of an NFT market on LINE BITMAX. In addition, LINK has been integrating with LINE’s services, including LINE Score and LINE Securities, as the company seeks to expand the LINE token economy and blockchain ecosystem.