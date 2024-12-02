LINE partners ZEPETO to launch NFT collection





The ZEPETO NFT collection offers 12 different images of ZEPETO Cherry Garden World, each limited to just 100 copies, or 1,200 in total. The NFT collection will debut in Japan, available exclusively through CryptoGames' NFTStudio, priced at USD 4.41 each. After that, users will be able to buy these NFTs using LINK in the LINE BITMAX NFT Market.

ZEPETO is a metaverse platform developed by Naver Z Corporation, designed to offer young adults a virtual space where they can express their identities freely. With over 250 million registered users, ZEPETO is one of the fastest growing avatar platforms in Asia, and is particularly popular among Gen Z.

To accelerate the NFT market and expand the use of the crypto asset LINK, LINE operates a beta version of an NFT market on LINE BITMAX Wallet in Japan through LVC Corporation, a subsidiary of LINE Corporation and operator of LINE’s crypto asset and blockchain-related businesses in Japan. LINE recently distributed a LINE FRIENDS NFT collection to users in Japan through a quiz event which improved accessibility to blockchain assets and NFT markets to new users.