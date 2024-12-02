Lightyear lands European licence





The UK-based company is aiming to build a pan-European digital wealth app with social investing features. Its Estonian licence proceeds an expected launch in Europe, expected in the first half of 2022.

Lightyear's backers include Habito investor Mosaic Ventures, Taavet+Sten, the investment firm of Wise founder Taavet Hinrikus and Teleport’s Sten Tamkivi, as well Metaplanet’s Jaan Tallinn and early Monzo backer Eileen Burbidge.

Lightyear combines multi-currency accounts with unlimited access to global markets so customers can invest freely without hidden fees or charges.