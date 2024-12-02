Life.SREDA to introduce blockchain for public administration in Republic of Tatarstan

Life.SREDA fund is working with the local authorities of Tatarstan and the collaboration is aimed at the development of specific products and solutions, according to reports by forklog.com.

Maxim Avdeev, Life.SREDA stated in an interview to Tatar Inform: “After the presentation of the project InspiRussia the President of Tatarstan Roustam Minnihanovu in the Supervisory Board in Innopolise left the order to consider the use of blockchain technology in public administration in Tatarstan.

Previously, University Of Innopolis and Life.SREDA launched the first accelerator, InspiRussia, in a move to support blockchain and fintech firms in the Republic of Tatarstan.