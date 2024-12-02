LHV Bank creates wallet app based on Bitcoin blockchain

The Cuber Wallet app, which is available on both Android and Apple devices, enables users to send and receive EUR. The experimental system uses the Bitcoin blockchain by way of colored coins.

LHV Bank has also announced the creation of an experimental type of digital security. The development of the Bitcoin-based certificate of deposit mirrors work conducted in other parts of the world by other institutions like Nasdaq that are keen on experimenting with Bitcoin.

The money transfer app is currently undergoing testing and is available for download, but currently comes with deposit restrictions.