LEXIT announces launch of IDO, introducing LEXi Coin

The offering will be hosted on BSCPad, the first decentralised IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain network. LEXIT’s IDO is set to go live on 26 May 2021 and will introduce the LEXi Coin, the central enabler on the LEXIT platform.

LEXi Coin price will be set at USDT 1.00 and will launch with an initial market capitalisation of 16,000,000 LEXi Coins with a limited allocation of 650,000 USD to BSCPad. Following LEXIT’s token release, LEXi Coin will be available on Pancakeswap, Bitmart, and other similar exchanges.

Public sale (IDO) buyers are given 100% of their purchased tokens up front. Users will be able to stake their LEXi coins in various staking ‘slots’ that will be made available as the ecosystem grows.

LEXIT is a NFT launchpad with integrated DeFi liquidity pools that will help every artist and inventor to issue their NFT’s and make them immediately tradable. Through LEXIT’s platform, anyone owning intellectual property rights (IPR) such as art, music, film/videos, patents, or technical inventions, can create and submit a listing through the platform allowing them to fully tokenise their arts and inventions.