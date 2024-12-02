Lendingblock spreads the word about its ICO pre-sale

450,000,000 LND tokens will be allocated during the pre-sale, which is 45% of the total available, including the 20% bonus. The pre-sale follows the private sale that closed on the 27th of January, raising USD 500,000k, and ahead of the main sale of the ICO, scheduled for the 15th of April 2018 15:00pm GMT- 22nd of April 2018 15:00pm GMT. The pre-sale is capped at USD 7.5 million worth of tokens.Total supply of the LND token is permanently capped at 1,000,000,000 LND, of which 60% will be distributed during the three phases of the token sale.

Lendingblock is an open exchange for borrowing and lending cryptocurrencies and digital assets. It allows borrowers and lenders to enter into fully collateralised crypto versus crypto-lending agreements, across blockchains.