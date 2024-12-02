LedgerX to become a federally regulated digital currency exchange

LedgerX, a cryptocurrency trading platform operator which is backed by Alphabet’s venture-capital arm, aims to provide institutional investors the ability to hedge against price swings in digital currencies in the same way they protect against volatility in other assets.

The company plans to offer one to six-month bitcoin-to-dollars options contracts in late September to early October 2017. Contracts for other digital currencies including for Ethereum’s ether are expected to follow, as well as longer-term protection.