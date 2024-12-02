LedgerX selects Ancoa to monitor Bitcoin trading

Using the Ancoa platform, LedgerX will be able to identify and investigate manipulative behaviors and suspicious trading practices on its own exchange, across other derivatives exchanges and across the multitude of bitcoin spot markets.

Ancoa provides contextual surveillance and insightful analytics for exchanges, regulators and buy and sell-side companies.

LedgerX is an institutional trading and clearing platform that is awaiting regulatory approval from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to trade and clear options on Bitcoin.