Ledger secures USD 380 mln in Series C round





According to the official press release, the Series C investment will be used to innovate their hardware products and to include new products in the pipeline. It will also allow the company to add new transactional services such as decentralized finance solutions.

As the ecosystem is expected to diversify beyond cryptocurrencies, Ledger aims at including NFTs, real estate, and other forms of value that can be shifted onto the blockchain.

As stated in the official press release, their goal is to empower users to buy, sell, swap, borrow, and lend digital assets through the Ledger Live platform.