Ledger rolls out Nano S cryptocurrency hardware wallet

Nano S is a small device that can be connected to the computer and accessed through a PIN code. It is based on a dual chip architecture featuring STMielectronics Secure Element and each payment has to be confirmed with a second factor validated with the embedded OLED screen. Private keys and funds are stored in full isolation, transactions are controlled and verified.

Ledger Nano S comes with a set of Chrome applications to manage cryptocurrency wallets. The Bitcoin Chrome app features multi accounts and has a multitude of features.

In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets, Nano S can run with third party apps such as FIDO U2F, GPG, SSH, and advanced users, as well as enterprise users, can build their own app.

Ledger is a French startup, founded in 2015, with offices in Paris and San Francisco. Ledger enables blockchain applications and usages: wallets, signature, authentication.