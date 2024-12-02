Ledger raises USD 75 million to secure crypto assets

The round was led by Draper Esprit with additional funding from Draper Venture Network funds, including Draper Associates, Draper Dragon and Boost VC, as well as FirstMark Capital, Cathay Innovation, and Korelya Capital. The investment will enable the company to significantly scale up its operations. Ledger had already raised USD 8.3 million in a Series A back in March 2017.

Ledger was founded in 2014 and has offices in Europe and the US. The company has sold over a million cryptocurrency hardware wallets across 165 countries. They are also launching a new solution for financial institutions, the Ledger Vault, enabling banks, hedge funds and family offices to manage their crypto assets.

All these products are underpinned by a unique technology: an Operating System (OS) specifically designed to run on any secure hardware and to support any cryptocurrency. Ledger announced technology partnerships with established technology leaders including Intel and Gemalto, aiming at delivering high-assurance security infrastructure for crypto assets applications.