Ledger integrates Coinbase Pay

Crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger announced that it is integrating with Coinbase, allowing Ledger users to buy digital assets using the crypto exchange's Coinbase Pay as an on-ramp.











Bringing Coinbase Pay into the Ledger Live app will benefit Ledger users, making it easier for users to receive their crypto purchases from Coinbase directly on their Ledger hardware wallet, without any additional fees.

Crypto enthusiasts have often argued that for one to truly own their crypto assets, they must be self-custodied, but this integration signifies that centralised exchanges still hold power in an industry that pushes its users to store their own keys.

This isn’t the first integration for Ledger with a crypto marketplace or an exchange, said officials from Ledger. Other integrations include Moonpay, Ramp, and Trasank.





Previous news from Ledger

In August 2023, Ledger and PayPal have partnered to enable US users to purchase cryptocurrencies seamlessly through the Ledger Live app. PayPal is integrated into Ledger Live's 'Buy' section, allowing users to buy BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC directly using their PayPal accounts. Transactions made through PayPal are automatically sent to users' Ledger hardware wallets. Users who have previously purchased crypto with PayPal can initiate transactions without additional verification, while others may need to create a PayPal account or undergo KYC verification.

In the same month, Switzerland-based digital asset-focused financial institution HAYVN has partnered with Ledger to enhance secure off-ramping services for Ledger Live users. HAYVN's regulatory presence, spanning multiple jurisdictions, offers transparency and fiat services globally.

As part of the collaboration, HAYVN will integrate Ledger Enterprise platform solution for institutional client asset management, ensuring top-tier security. Officials from both companies expressed confidence in providing secure asset conversion options, improving confidence in the digital asset industry. Through this collaboration Ledger aimed to expand off-ramp options for users, making self-custody of digital assets more accessible through compliant partnerships like HAYVN.