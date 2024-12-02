Ledger and Revolut announce integration for crypto purchases

The partnership is designed to enhance self-custody options for financial assets and simplify the process of purchasing cryptocurrency. Representatives from Ledger commented on the partnership, stating that as the adoption of cryptocurrency continues to grow, the ability for individuals to securely buy and sell digital assets with self-custody is essential. They also noted that the integration with Revolut demonstrates the expansion of Ledger’s transaction services.

Officials further emphasised that Revolut aligns with Ledger's focus on enhancing security and accessibility in the crypto space. They added that this collaboration would make it easier for users to transition from traditional Web2 systems to the more decentralised Web3, underscoring the importance of self-custody.

Main features of the new integration

With Revolut now available as a buy provider in Ledger Live, users have a new option for converting fiat currency into cryptocurrencies while maintaining control over their assets. This integration offers several advantages:

Streamlined purchase process: users can buy cryptocurrency directly through Ledger Live using their Revolut account, simplifying the transaction process.

Expedited verification: Revolut customers benefit from faster verification procedures, eliminating the need for additional identification checks.

Better security: the collaboration leverages Revolut’s payment platform and Ledger’s hardware security to offer robust protection for digital assets.

In order to buy cryptocurrency through Ledger Live using Revolut, users are required to follow a few steps, such as opening the Ledger Live app, navigating to the ‘Buy’ section on the main dashboard, selecting the desired cryptocurrency and entering the amount, and finally choosing Revolut as the payment method. In essence, this integration offers a straightforward and secure way for users to purchase digital assets within the Ledger ecosystem using their Revolut accounts.





Other developments from Revolut

In August 2024 Revolut has integrated Tikkie, a popular Dutch payment app, to make it available to its Netherlands-based customers. This new feature made easier for its users in the Netherlands to split bills and manage payments seamlessly. By linking their Revolut accounts with Tikkie, users could enjoy enhanced financial versatility and convenience.