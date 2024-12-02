LastPass hints at Bitcoin payments acceptance

LastPass could soon begin accepting Bitcoin as payment from users. The reveal came via a social media post recently from its support account, stating that Bitcoin support is on the company’s roadmap.

Bitcoin has seen acceptance from a number of companies across various industries in recent times. The most prominent of them all was PC-gaming platform and marketplace Steam accepting the cryptocurrency from users last month.

More recently, the Swiss town of Zug saw its city council decide to accept Bitcoin as payment for municipal services, as a part of a pilot program. The program will last until the end of 2016 and following an analysis, the city council will then decide if digital currencies are feasible payment options for municipal services in the future.