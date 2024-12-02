Large German stock exchange set to roll out crypto trading app

Sowa Labs, a subsidiary of Börse Stuttgart, said the app would be available for use in September 2018 and will initially offer trading support for Bitcoin, Ether, XRP and Litecoin, the online publication continues. However, according to the app’s official website, more assets will also be added to it.

The app, called Bison, will be free to download and, according to its developers, will not charge trading fees at launch. The exchange acquired Sowa Labs in December 2017, taking a 100% stake in the Ulm-based startup. While the exact figure is not known, the acquisition price was reportedly in the millions of Euros.