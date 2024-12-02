L7 Platform partners Triple-A to expand cryptocurrency payments

Following this partnership, L7 Platform customers can now pay for the company's services using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and USD Coin. The collaboration between L7 and Triple-A aims to address customers' demand for cryptocurrency payment options thus improving customer convenience.

L7 Platform can leverage Triple-A’s white-label crypto payment solutions to accept cryptocurrency payments without incurring any price volatility risk. Since Triple-A instantly converts the crypto payments to fiat for L7 Platform, the latter benefits from next-day fiat settlement.

L7 Platform officials have stated in the company press release that the partnership with Triple-A aims to broaden the range of payment options available to their clients. They also talked about the growing traction of cryptocurrency in the business world, which is why they decided to position themselves at the forefront of this trend and offer their clients a fast and secure way to transact.

In turn, Triple-A officials highlighted the customer-centric nature of L7 Platform. They also mentioned cryptocurrency payments and how they can further expand the company’s global footprint.

Other Triple-A partnerships

Triple-A is a licensed crypto payment gateway that helps businesses increase their revenue by enabling crypto payments and payouts. The goal is to provide these businesses with access to the spending power of the fast-growing cryptocurrency community.

In March 2023, Triple-A collaborated with Singapore-based expense payment platform ipaymy to support the commercial adoption of cryptocurrencies. The partnership enables ipaymy's customers in Singapore to pay their invoices, taxes, rent, and employee salaries with cryptocurrencies, even if their recipient doesn't accept this form of payment. ipaymy uses TripleA's white-label crypto solution to support a streamlined and simplified payment experience. In essence, the system allows users to fund a payment through any crypto wallet while the recipient receives the payment directly into their bank account in fiat currency.

In the same month, Triple-A worked with video production company fewStones to provide cryptocurrency payment options for its services. Citing an increasing demand for customers to pay using cryptocurrencies, fewStones decided to broaden its payment options in order to potentially reach the hundreds of millions of crypto owners globally and offer its animation, live action, live streaming, video production, and photography services. The move also aimed to simplify the video production experience, and by partnering with TripleA, fewStones was able to stay ahead of the curve and become an integral part of the cryptocurrency market.