Kyrgyz Republic signs MoU with Binance on crypto development

The collaboration aims to explore and develop initiatives within the digital assets sector. The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the inaugural session of the Council for the Development of Digital Assets, which was attended by President Sadyr Japarov.

The agreement outlines a collaborative approach to integrating cryptocurrency payment solutions and expanding digital finance education in the country. A noteworthy element of the partnership includes enabling crypto payments via Binance Pay, with the goal of simplifying financial transactions for international visitors to Kyrgyzstan. Officials suggest that the measure could play a role in streamlining cross-border payments within Central Asia and the broader Eurasian Economic Union.

Educational programmes and financial literacy

As part of the arrangement, Binance Academy will support the Kyrgyz government's efforts to develop training and awareness programmes related to blockchain and digital assets. The initiative is aimed at government departments, financial institutions, and the general public. The primary focus will be on improving financial literacy among Kyrgyz citizens and supporting emerging Web3 projects within the country.

A representative from the National Agency for Investments stated that the agreement is intended to lay the groundwork for long-term development of the crypto-assets sector while promoting economic transformation. According to the official, the cooperation reflects an effort to introduce modern financial tools and raise public understanding of digital finance.

Binance officials, meanwhile, described the MoU as part of the company’s objective to promote blockchain adoption and economic inclusion in Central Asia. They indicated that the company would continue to work with Kyrgyz authorities to implement regulatory, technological, and educational initiatives aligned with this goal.