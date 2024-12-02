Kunji Finance integrates with GMX

GMX is a decentralised spot and perpetual exchange that supports low swap fees and zero-price impact trades. Trading is supported by a unique multi-asset pool that earns liquidity providers fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. By integrating GMX into its platform, Kunji Finance will be able to provide a more complete and efficient trading experience for traders seeking diverse and secure trading alternatives.

An updated version of GMX, namely GMX V2 will include isolated markets, and it will allow liquidity providers to choose which assets to offer liquidity for. To balance shorts and longs and to minimise the risk of market manipulation, the company has implemented price impact and funding fees. Moreover, GMX V2 incorporates spot and perpetual cost reduction, as well as Chainlink’s low latency oracles that can aid asset managers on Kunji to trade efficiently with optimised costs.

In essence, Kunji Finance wants to create a decentralised platform that offers actively managed strategies with both short and long positions to allow users to earn better yields. To this end, the protocol is integrating with spot and derivative decentralised exchanges.

In the official press release, GMX representatives talked about this new partnership and emphasised the way it can help Kunji’s users to gain access to more markets and deeper liquidity. Kunji officials acknowledged GMX’s position as the largest DEX on Arbitrum. They also highlighted the integration’s potential to help asset managers on Kunji to provide scalable bi-directional strategies that are missing in current decentralised asset management platforms.

More information about Kunji Finance

Kunji Finance is a decentralised platform built on Arbitrum that allows crypto hedge fund-like active portfolio management services for retailed investors while providing full custody control and transparency. The asset management services can be based on discretionary investment theses that run long and short strategies created by asset managers on the platform, enabling the creation of ‘hedge funds’ for retail investors without any regulatory ambiguity.

At the time of writing, Kunji Finance is integrated with GMX and Uniswap. However, the company aims to partner with other entities in the future, including MUX, Gains, KyberSwap, and Lyra.