KuCoin supports BRL deposits and withdrawals

This comes after the Central Bank of Brazil’s recent policy change, which has imposed a deadline for exchanges to update their user verification processes to comply with international regulations regarding fiat-to-crypto transactions.

The move is largely supported by KuCoin's partnership with a local payment gateway named Capitual, which presents itself as a hybrid bank, merging finance and technology.

The company is looking to host an airdrop, where they will be offering a welcome bonus to all new Brazilian users.