



KuCoin Pay is a merchant solution that facilitates business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail. It provides a contactless, borderless payment system supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies, including KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC, allowing users to pay for global products and services online and in-store.

This partnership highlights KuCoin Pay's commitment to promoting real-world cryptocurrency adoption by broadening its payment network. It aims to offer users faster and cost-effective transaction experiences. With this integration, KuCoin Pay users can make payments for goods and services in everyday situations, including ecommerce, in-store purchases, and daily expenses, using leading cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, ETH, TON, and BNB.

This collaboration combines AEON's flexible infrastructure with KuCoin's vast global user base to accelerate the adoption of Web3 mobile payments, particularly in rapidly growing markets across Asia and beyond. By integrating AEON's range of interoperable payment tools, which include Web3 Mobile Payments, Online Web3 Payments, and support for recurring or pre-authorised transactions, KuCoin Pay increases its ability to provide scalable payment solutions. This effort aligns with KuCoin Pay's strategy of localising and simplifying crypto spending, especially in regions where the demand for digital payments is on the rise.

KuCoin other developments

In April 2025, KuCoin announced its plans to expand its presence in Southeast Asia by entering Thailand’s crypto market. As a key element of its growth strategy, KuCoin aimed to launch a cryptocurrency exchange platform offering digital assets and related products in Thailand.

According to the official press release, the company enabled the establishment of KuCoin Thailand, a local digital token and cryptocurrency exchange managed by ERX Company Limited. This platform combined trading experience and high security standards with localised operations, ultimately prioritising the delivery of dependable digital asset services to users throughout the region.