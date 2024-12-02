KuCoin launches KuCard, a crypto card powered by Visa

Enabling payments at any location that accepts regular debit cards, the KuCard allows users to spend their cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, online shopping, or even withdraw cash at ATMs.











KuCard simplifies the process of converting and spending cryptocurrency, eliminating the complexities of transactions or conversions typically associated with digital assets. It automatically converts cryptocurrency into local currency at the point of sale, ensuring users always get good exchange rates.





Making safety a priority

KuCard prioritises the safety of digital assets with advanced security features. Real-time notifications and detailed transaction records help users easily track and manage spending, providing peace of mind that their digital assets are safe and secure. Additionally, KuCard seamlessly integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling contactless payments using a smartphone. This integration not only provides an additional layer of convenience but also enhances the security of transactions.





The rollout plan

In this first phase of the launch, KuCard will be exclusively available to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA), while a global launch is on the roadmap. To be eligible, users need to pass identity verification using a supported EEA-issued ID card. Users can immediately start using virtual KuCard for purchases after their applications are approved, and physical KuCard is available upon ordering. KuCard currently supports USDT and EUR. In the future, it will support a wide range of cryptocurrencies, giving users the freedom to use the cryptocurrency of their choice.

KuCard will offer a range of innovative features and rewards, including a cashback programme allowing users to earn cryptocurrency with every purchase made using the card. To celebrate the first phase of launch, KuCoin is offering a special Black Friday promotion including unlimited cashback and a USD 2250 bonus.

Company officials said that the launch of KuCard represents a significant milestone for both KuCoin and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole. Designed as a daily payment method, the crypto debit card plays a crucial role in accelerating the crypto mass adoption. They are excited to offer users a seamless bridge between digital assets and traditional banking, enabling them to spend their cryptocurrency with ease while enjoying the benefits of a traditional debit card.





What does KuCoin do?

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions.