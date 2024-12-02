According to businesswire.com, DARI is a response to the cryptocurrency industry’s inability to work with regulators in an efficient manner. The institute will work with relevant stakeholders, including regulated companies, financial and security auditors, consulting firms, accounting companies, law firms, and VCs, to conduct research and put forward reports that will inform government policy around the world.

Moreover, DARI's institutional partners will provide opportunities for consultation and incubation for projects seeking regulatory approval. DARI is supported by members of Grant Thornton Malta’s tax, regulatory, and compliance practice. As for KuCoin Labs, it has already proven its experience when it comes to the research and incubation of Web3 projects. The company is eager to create regulatory pathways among countries and markets, making them relevant and tangible to all participants.

With DARI, companies and entities working within regulatory frameworks will be able to share their opinions and expertise with regulators in a public forum. This approach aims to create supportive development conditions for future crypto builders and users.

DARI representatives cited by businesswire.com talked about the importance of putting together a relevant industry force to support optimal development conditions for future crypto builders and users. They also revealed that DARI will submit an official proposal to the European Commission and engage in regulatory hearings with relevant European institutions.

Representatives from Grand Thornton cited by businesswire.com talked about the best approach to create effective regulation and how it requires a bottom-up approach that allows companies and entities within regulatory frameworks to share their opinions and expertise with regulators.

More information about the companies involved in this project

In 2022, KuCoin Labs ramped up its efforts to support Web3 start-up incubation by putting together a team of internal and external experts and partners in different project development segments and offering bespoke advisory services within strategic partnerships. By rebranding and restructuring the KuCoin primary market investment and research arm in 2021, KuCoin Labs diversified and intensified investments at the early stage of projects with the aim of helping creators achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralised environment.

VAIOT leverages artificial intelligence and blockchain to create new ways of digitally accessing services and securely concluding legal agreements using a natural user interface. VAIOT allows consumers and businesses to use a set of technologies called Intelligent Contracts.

The platform works as a personal assistant and is available on mobile devices via a simple natural user interface providing AI-based legal services. The company also offers a novel, intelligent service-distribution channel that supports businesses in their efforts to adapt to contemporary clients by enabling a new way of accessing services.