KuCoin gets USD 150 mln in pre-Series B

Jump Crypto led the round and investment funds such as Circle Ventures, IDG Capital, and Matrix Partners took part. The inflow of capital will allow the exchange to expand beyond centralized trading services and augment its presence in Web 3.0, including GameFi, crypto wallets, DeFi, and NFT platforms.

This will be possible through KuCoin Ventures and other investment arms. The KuCoin community built a public chain, KCC, on which resources will be deployed to create a decentralized ecosystem.

Among the uses of the new funds will be to build the next generation of the exchange’s core trading system. Performance is expected to improve tenfold thereafter. The funds will also support KuCoin’s global regulation efforts and improve security and risk management systems to make the platform more secure and accessible.